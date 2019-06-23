UFC Greenville Highlights: ‘Korean Zombie’ Obliterates Renato Moicano

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. June 22, 2019) “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung made his return to the Octagon.

Jung took on rising featherweight star Renato Moicano. It didn’t take Jung any time at all to put things away. A wild overhand connected flush on the Brazilian’s chin, dropping him immediately. Moicano was bleeding profusely, as Jung took his back. Jung flattened Moicano out and battered him on the ground.

Finally, the referee had seen enough and decided to wave the contest off. Check out the nasty finish here:

