Renan Barao is set for his first fight since being released by the UFC.

The former UFC bantamweight champion signed with Taura MMA and has his debut fight booked. According to Brazilian outlet, Combate, Barao will take on UFC veteran, Bobby Moffett on November 21 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Renan Barao is currently just 2-8 in his last 10 and on a five-fight losing streak. Last time out, he lost by decision to Douglas Silva de Andrade in his return to featherweight. During his 2-8 run he has suffered losses to Aljamain Sterling, T.J. Dillashaw, twice, and Jeremy Stephens.

Barao held UFC gold from July of 2012 to May of 2014 where he beat Urijah Faber, twice, Michael McDonald, and Eddie Wineland. In his career, the Brazilian also has notable wins over Brad Pickett and Scott Jorgensen.

Bobby Moffett, meanwhile, is on a two-fight losing streak where he dropped decision to Bryce Mitchell and Enrique Barzola and was cut. He did get a submission win over Chas Skelly but it was later overturned to a no-contest due to referee error regarding the stoppage. He earned his way into the UFC with a submission win over Jacob Kilburn on the Contender Series.

Just like Barao, this will be Moffett’s first fight since being cut from the UFC.

Taura MMA will have four events from October to December in Brazil and the United States. They have signed the likes of Will Chope, Bigfoot Silva, Brett Martin, and Richardson Moreira among others.