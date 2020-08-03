Former UFC bantamweight champion Renan Barao has a new home.

According to MMA Fighting, the 33-year-old has signed a three-fight deal with Brazil-based Taura MMA. He is expected to make his debut in November or December with another UFC veteran likely to be his opponent in a featherweight bout.

Barao hasn’t competed since a unananimous decision loss to Douglas Silva de Andrade in November 2019. With just one win in his last eight outings, he was released by the UFC soon after.

He was thought to have signed with Serbian Battle Championship earlier this year only for him to come out and deny it as he revealed he was still a free agent. However, he did plan on returning to action with another promotion soon and that now appears to be with Taura MMA.

Barao Not The Only UFC Vet Signed By Taura MMA

Taura MMA have made moves for other UFC veterans as well.

The upcoming Taura MMA 11 event set for October 30 in Kissimmee, Florida, will see matchups including; Rousimar Palhares vs. Sean Loeffler; William Macario vs. Will Chope; and Guto Inocente vs. DJ Linderman.

Most recently, it was revealed that former UFC heavyweight title challenger Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva would also make his debut for the promotion when he takes on LFA heavyweight champion Brett Martin on the same card.

At this rate, we can only expect more UFC veterans to join the promotion.

What do you make of Barao’s move? And all of Taura MMA’s signings?