Veteran mixed martial arts head coach, Ray Longo has jumped to the defense of his fellow podcast host, UFC play-by-play lead, Jon Anik – blasting UFC welterweight contender, Colby Covington after the latter fired barbs at Anik during a scathing rant following UFC 286 earlier this month,

Receiving major flak for his comments, Covington, a former interim welterweight champion, claimed he would not like to see Anik’s children grow up without their father, before threatening the UFC commentator, leading to an outpouring of support from fighters under the UFC’s banner and the wider mixed martial arts community.

Ray Longo hits out at Colby Covington in defense of Jon Anik

Notably, Anik’s podcast co-host, the above-mentioned, Longo explained how he no longer cared if Covington was just utilizing an act to drum up interest from fans, calling for the Clovis native – whom he labelled a “complete idiot” to leave kids out of promotional material.

“If I hear one more person say, ‘It’s just an act,’ – stop with it,” Ray Longo said during an appearance on Anik & Longo. “You do have young kids, right? An 11-year-old and a 12-year-old, they don’t have the defense mechanisms to determine if it’s an act or not. So, you can have your f*cking act, but leave the f*cking kids out of it, you’re a complete idiot.”

“… If he had kids – to be even remotely, remotely affected by that, Jon (Anik) – I don’t care if it’s an act or not,” Ray Longo explained, “Get your act together and change it then.”

Himself addressing the threat levelled toward him from Covington, Anik admitted that he was surprised to have been dragged into the former’s rivalry with Belal Muhammad, and explained how he will likely have to address the threat made with his young children in the coming days.

“It’s sort of weird for me to be trust into the middle of all the promotion, right,” Jon Anik said. “And there’s two sides of it, I certainly don’t really feel like there’s any sort of legitimate threat there. But, yes, my 11-year-old daughter, obviously is going to come across that soundbite either on Snapchat or somewhere, and I’m going to have to have that conversation. I think even Colby (Covington) would admit to me privately that he crossed the line.”