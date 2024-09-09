Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aori Qileng – Betting Odds and Preview

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aori Qileng will kick off the historic UFC306 event hosted at The Sphere in Las, Vegas Nevada, on September 14. Let’s take a closer look at the preliminary matchups including betting odds. Whilst placing your bets for the event be sure to find the provider with the best odds and don’t play with fake games, instead try online slots Australia for real money and real stakes.

UFC 306

Noche UFC will host the bantamweight showdown between these two athletes. Both are looking to break into the top rankings of this competitive division.

Raul Rosas Jr

Raul Rosas Jr., at just 19 years old, is currently the youngest fighter on the UFC roster. He enters this fight with an impressive professional record of 9 wins and 1 loss, with 3 of those wins coming in the UFC. Rosas Jr. has shown a penchant for finishing fights early, with his last two victories coming in the first round. His most recent fight was a second-round submission win over Ricky Turcios in June 2024.

Aori Qileng

Aori Qileng is a 31-year-old fighter from China with significantly more experience. He boasts a professional record of 25 wins, 10 losses, and 1 no-contest. Qileng has been in the UFC since April 2021 and has amassed a record of 3 wins, 3 losses, and 1 no contest within the promotion.

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aori Qileng

In terms of physical attributes, Raul Rosas Jr. stands at 175 cm tall with a reach of 1.7 meters, while Qileng is slightly shorter at 170 cm with a reach of 1.76 meters. When it comes to fighting stats, Qileng has a slight edge in striking accuracy, and takedown accuracy, while Rosas Jr. has better takedown defense.

For Rosas Jr., it’s an opportunity to continue his meteoric rise in the UFC and potentially position himself for bigger fights in the bantamweight division. At his young age, every victory brings him closer to title contention. For Qileng, this fight is a chance to get back in the win column after his last bout ended in a no-contest due to an accidental groin kick.

Raul Rosas Jr. is the heavy favorite in this matchup against Aori Qileng. The fractional odds of 1/7 for Rosas Jr. indicate that for every $7 bet, you would win $1 in profit if he wins. This translates to an implied probability of about 87.5% that Rosas Jr. will win the fight.

On the other hand, Qileng is the clear underdog with fractional odds of 9/2. This means that for every $2 bet on Qileng, you would win $9 in profit if he pulls off the upset. These odds give Qileng an implied probability of about 18.2% to win.

His odds have moved from -350 to -800, indicating that the betting market has become even more confident in his chances as the fight approaches. For Qileng, his underdog status has grown, with his odds lengthening from +285 to +500. This means a $100 bet on Qileng would now pay out $500 in profit if he wins, up from $285 earlier.

Overall, these odds suggest that bookmakers and bettors view this as a very lopsided matchup, with Rosas Jr. expected to win handily at UFC 306.