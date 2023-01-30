Raul Rosas Jr. vows to become UFC triple crown title winner: ‘135, 145, 155, let’s go’

Ahead of his sophomore Octagon walk, 18-year-old flyweight prospect, Raul Rosas Jr. has announced plans to not just become a single or duel-weight champion under the banner of the UFC, but plans to make history entirely – by becoming the first three-division champion in the promotion’s antiquity.

Rosas Jr., a product of Dana White’s Contender Series, made his long-awaited Octagon bow back in December of last year at UFC 282, submitting Jay Perrin with a dominant first round submission courtesy of a taut rear-naked choke.

Improving to 7-0 as a result of his first round submission win, Rosas Jr. has since been booked to make his second Octagon appearance on April 8. at UFC 287 against Christian Rodriguez – beneath a middleweight title rematch between Alex Pereira, and Israel Adesanya, and a welterweight grudge match between Jorge Masvidal, and Gilbert Burns.

Raul Rosas Jr. eyes three separate UFC title victories

Sharing his thoughts on a potential title coronation in the future amid his recent UFC debut, Mexico City native, Rosas Jr. claimed he would become a champion, then a duel-weight titleholder, before making history and becoming a three-division champion.

“I’m ready to go out there and show my skillset like I’ve always done,” Raul Rosas Jr. said during an in-cage interview at Fury FC 73. “I don’t care who I face. I’m here to show that there are levels. Tune in April 8th (UFC 287). I’m going to show my skillset and show that i deserve to fight for a title.”

THREE weight classes?!?!? Raul Rosas Jr has spoken!#FuryFC73 pic.twitter.com/I4cptEWNdi — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) January 29, 2023

“Just believe in yourself, no matter who doubts you,” Raul Rosas Jr. explained. “Right now, me saying I’m going to be champion, a lot people think I’m crazy that I’m going to become the youngest UFC champion, but I believe in myself and mark my words: I will be champion in one year or less. I’m just getting started, like this is nothing to me. I ain’t celebrating nothing until I have them three belts around my waist: 135, 145, 155, let’s go.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)