Raul Rosas Jr. Pulled from Muhammad Mokaev Fight: UFC Blocks Oct. 25 Bout

Muhammad Mokaev has suggested that the UFC has not allowed Raul Rosas Jr to compete in their scheduled grappling catchweight bout this weekend.

As we know, Muhammad Mokaev was once considered to be one of the biggest prospects in mixed martial arts. While he still is in many ways, he’s also no longer part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. That is due to a long-running dispute between the two parties which ended in Mokaev not being offered a new contract.

Instead, he’s now a free agent, with nobody really knowing what the future holds for the 24-year-old. On the flip side, you’ve got Raul Rosas Jr, who is still very much considered to be a future title contender in the UFC if he can maintain his current trajectory.

The two men had been scheduled to face off against one another on October 25 in a grappling match. It would’ve taken place at ADXC 6 this Friday, just one day prior to UFC 308 – with both taking place in Abu Dhabi.

Now, however, as per Muhammad Mokaev, it’s not going to happen, and the UFC is apparently to blame for that.

I have a lot of respect towards @raulrosasjr

Unfortunately UFC didn’t let him to compete

I wish you all the best bro! pic.twitter.com/RuCV6Uo4mK — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) October 21, 2024

Muhammad Mokaev reveals Raul Rosas Jr’s UFC problem

It’s not been confirmed whether or not this is true but either way, it’s a tough pill to swallow. If it is true, perhaps the promotion didn’t want to risk putting Rosas Jr in a grappling showdown with someone like Mokaev. If it isn’t true, maybe Muhammad is simply trying to stir the pot.

Whatever the case may be, the bottom line is that Muhammad Mokaev still isn’t part of the UFC roster and that feels strange. The flyweight sensation has all the ability in the world and if he’s able to showcase that to the world, there’s an excellent chance that we’re looking at a future world champion.