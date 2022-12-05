Exclusive | Raufeon Stots rips into Danny Sabatello ahead of Bellator 289 clash: “I can’t respect this guy as a man. And that’s why I call him a b*tch.”

Tensions are running high ahead of the upcoming Bellator 289 grudge match between Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello.
Stots and Sabatello are set to face off in the semi-finals of Bellator’s bantamweight tournament, in the main event of this weekend’s card. The rivalry between the two men has been well publicized in the build-up to this fight, with multiple near-physical altercations being captured on camera.
Raufeon Stots recently took the time to speak with LowKickMMA’s Joe Reynolds about the fight and rivalry, stating:
“I cannot wait, just because I know it’s gonna feel really good to see the look on his face… I think he’s had enough. I think he’s had enough of being around me, which tells me that he’s annoyed and I’m in his head. I don’t think he likes me – I enjoy the talking s**t because I know what’s gonna come. Like okay, your gonna talk s**t, but at the end of the day, I’m (going to) beat the s**t out of you. I enjoy it. Keep it coming, more fuel for my fire. Him, I don’t feel that he’s enjoying this, because I think he knows that at the end, there’s going to be a lot of pain involved.”
Raufeon Stots further ripped into Sabatello by stating that he finds it impossible to respect him as a man.
“It’s not personal, but it’s probably as close as you can get to personal for me,” said Raufeon Stots. “Outside me being in a tournament and fighting him, I have no reason to hate him. But I don’t like the way he carries himself. I don’t like the way he talks to other people. I don’t like the was he portrays himself – I don’t like those things. Like Josh Hill, Kieth Lee, a lot of these other guys, I can respect them as men. I can’t respect this guy as a man. And that’s why I call him a b***h a lot. I think he hides from adversity – not only in the fight but how he carries himself in day-to-day life. I think he also – Everything he says is kind of a facade to what he’s actually trying to accomplish. Just things I can’t align with.”
Check out the full interview right here:
Stots and Sabatello will settle the feud this weekend, in the main event of Bellator 289. Also featured on this card is the other semi-final bout of Bellator’s 135lb tournament, as Patchy Mix takes on Magomed Magomedov. Juliana Velasquez also features, as she faces off against Liz Carmouche for the Bellator MMA Flyweight Championship.