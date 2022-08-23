Rashad Evans describes ‘traumatic’ scene as Kamaru Usman’s daughters witnessed his loss at UFC 278

Former UFC champion Rashad Evans recounts who was sitting next to Kamaru Usman’s daughter, recounts what it was like after watching her father be knocked out and rendered unconscious in the UFC 278 main event.

The Vivint Arena was thunderous following Leon Edwards stunning knockout of a long-time champion, Kamaru Usman. Losing the fight, Edwards would land a head kick knockout in the final minute of the bout, putting Usman out cold and sending the crowd into a state of awe.

While fans may celebrate and cheer for such a brutal finish, for some a moment of such violence is too close to home.

Following UFC 278, an image of Usman, who is clearly distraught, having to be consoled by a family member was shared on social media.

Rashad Evans describes the moment

Former UFC light-heavyweight and former teammate/mentor of Usman, Rashad Evans was in attendance at this past weekend and was sitting close to Usman’s daughter. Speaking on Morning Combat, Evans described what it was like to witness such an upsetting scene.

“Being there was unbelievable because I’m sitting there right next to his family and his daughter’s sitting right there next to me,” Evans told Morning Kombat. “And when that whole thing happens you just hear this scream, it was just kind of very traumatic for me, just being a brother to Kamaru, watching him go down like that, man. It just made me feel real sick.“

Edwards and Usman are set to face each other for a third time at some point in the near future. There has been no discussion of the timeline for Usman’s return or when the fight could take place.

UFC President Dana White did confirm post-fight, that the trilogy bout could take place in the UK.

