Kamaru Usman down to face Leon Edwards in enemy territory: ‘England is my second home… it’s half Africa’

Kamaru Usman is willing to take on Leon Edwards for a title rematch in England.

This past Saturday, former UFC welterweight champion and pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman got dethroned in a massive upset scored by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. While Usman lost out on the chance to add more records to his glittering resume, Edwards became only the second British champion in the promotion’s history.

Following the result, company president Dana White indicated a trilogy bout for Usman and Edwards would be next.

Kamaru Usman reacts to UFC 278 KO loss

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Usman shared his reaction after the devastating knockout loss at UFC 278.

“I’m feeling good, in good spirits,” Usman said. “It’s a fight and it happened. I had to go to the hospital to just get scanned and all that, just the formalities, I was in and out of there. But everything is good, everything is great. It was just, what a shot, it was a great shot, a great shot. I’m talking hail mary in the Super Bowl, last 10 seconds. That’s a great shot man. Hats off to Leon.”

When asked if it was hard to watch it again or if he was bothered by the memes on social media, Usman responded in the negative.

“No, it’s not hard at all. You know how many people I’ve done that to? It’s not hard at all. It happened. That’s the beautiful thing about this sport is, that happens but we forget when it was actually taking place in that fight. I’m not done at all. It’s almost like everyone is more sad about it than I am. Everyone’s more emotional about it than I am

Usman wants the trilogy fight with Leon Edwards in England

Considering what Usman was able to achieve in the UFC, a title rematch between the pair looks probable. Edwards had come out and said that he would like to defend the belt in his adopted homeland of England and Usman appears to be on the same page.

“I want to go to England. I’ve been feeling to go to England. I feel like England is my second home now. England is half Africa, people don’t know that but it’s half Africa. So, it’s time to go over there and entertain my English people.”

