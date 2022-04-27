UFC bantamweight fighter Raquel Pennington is not the same Raquel Pennington that hit Amber Heard.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are amongst the headlines of every major news outlet and the fallout of the court case has not been graceful. From Depp cracking jokes about Heard’s lawyer, to Heard’s lawyer objecting to his own question that he had asked a witness. The whole ordeal has been rather sad and malicious, but it had taken a wide left turn when MMA fans found out Raquel Pennington hit Heard.

The only thing was, it was a totally different Raquel Pennington. The other Pennington and Heard had been friends for a while and something led to her slapping Heard. The bantamweight fighter took to Twitter to clear the air about the entire situation.

“I love how I’m getting drug into this Johnny Depp trial and idk any of those people…get your Facts together ppl. There are more Raquel Penningtons in the world.” Pennington tweeted out to her fans.

She tweeted out another statement later on as well.

“This is becoming comical at this point how people are so “invested” in the depp vs herd case but don’t have facts together or can’t even google to realize I don’t know those people and am not involved”

Raquel Pennington is coming off a win over Aspen Ladd, just 18 days ago at UFC 273

She beat Ladd pretty easily via unanimous decision in her fight back in the bantamweight division. She is currently the fourth ranked fighter in the division and another shot at the title may be in the future for Pennington. Pennington challenged Amanda Nunes for the title just four years ago, but ultimately lost by TKO in the fifth round of the match.

