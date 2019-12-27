Rapper Drake Compares Himself To Nate Diaz While Discussing Pusha T Beef

Spread the word!













Rapper Drake discussed his beef with Pusha T and made an analogy using UFC welterweight Nate Diaz.

Drake was embroiled in war of words with Pusha T last year. The latter later released a diss track titled “The Story of Adidon” which had Drake in blackface as the song art while alleging he has a child with French porn star Sophie Brussaux.

To this day, Drake has not responded to Pusha T’s diss leading to plenty of ridicule heading his way. But for the Canadian, it’s just like a UFC fighter — such as Diaz — getting rocked:

Here’s what he had to say in a recent interview titled Christmas Day: Rap Radar (via MMA Junkie):

“Like I said, this is a sport at the end of the day, and you know from a very early point that I’ve never shied away from defending myself,” Drake said. “And I’m also sometimes eager to engage if I feel that you want to be slick or be offensive behind the scenes. I might choose to address it in music.

“And, you know, that was how I ended myself up in the Pusha situation, which, you know, some of my favorite fighters in the world … take a guy like Nate Diaz. You look at his record. It might not look like the craziest record, but he’s still one of my favorite fighters. He’s still a dog. That’s just the sport of fighting. Somebody’s gonna catch you at some point, unless you’re Floyd (Mayweather) pretty much. But for the rest of us, you’re gonna get rocked one time by something you didn’t expect. So that’s just how I chalk that situation up.”

In essence, Drake is chalking up the Pusha T diss as a loss. But that won’t affect his overall gangster status.

What do you think of Drake comparing himself to Nate Diaz?