Raoni Barcelos continues run with big win over Cody Garbrandt – UFC Atlanta Highlights

Extending his winning-spree to an impressive three straight fights tonight on the main card of UFC Atlanta, turning in his most high-profile win in a unanimous decision win over former undisputed bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt.

Barcelos, who entered tonight’s pivotal pairing with former gold holder, Garbrandt off the back of a submission over Christian Quionenez, and a decision success over the highly-touted, Payton Talbott — continued his run tonight.

As for Garbrandt, it’s now two consecutive defeats to Brazilian opposition — having suffered a third round rear-naked choke loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 at the beginning of last year.

But tonight, turning in the most high-profile win of his lenghty Octagon tenure, Raoni Barcelos impressed in the second and third round particularly against the veteran former champion.

Pressing Garbrandt to the Octagon fence for the majority of the second round, Raoni Barcelos even managed to take the back of the former champion midway through the third round, before the former champion scrambled out.

Denying urging from Garbrandt to share the center of the Octagon for a firefight in the final ten seconds, Brazilian star, Barcelos would ride out an impressive unamimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) victory.

Below, catch the highlights from Raoni Barcelos’ win over Cody Garbrandt