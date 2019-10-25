Randy Couture Releases Statement After Heart Attack: I Have Not Kicked The Bucket Yet

Spread the word!













It was reported yesterday that UFC Hall Of Famer Randy Couture suffered a heart attack. Couture felt something was wrong following a workout at the Unbreakable MMA gym, and walked himself to a nearby hospital.

The 56-year-old was subsequently taken into intensive care. Now, in an update from MMA Fighting. Couture has released a statement on the matter. The statement revealed Couture was in the intensive care unit of the Cedars Sinai Hospital briefly. He then went into surgery after being diagnosed with a heart attack and had a stent placed in the diagonal artery of his heart to remove a blockage.

He attributed the blockage to “crazy thick blood and nominally high bad cholesterol.” Below is Couture’s statement.

“Contrary to recent rumors, I have not kicked the bucket yet,” Couture wrote. “I am alive and well. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Cedars Sinai Hospital. From the ER to cardiac ICU thanks for taking care of me.

“I’m one of those people that has crazy thick blood and nominally high bad cholesterol. Unfortunately, those 2 factors combined to create a nice clot including my diagonal artery. The (catheterization laboratory) at Cedars got right on it, cleared it out and placed a stent in its place.

“Thanks to all of you out there expressing your concern. Your love and support mean the world to me and my family. Live your lives to the fullest. You never know when you’ll draw that last breath in!”

Couture is still being held at Cedars where he is undergoing observation and additional tests. He is expected to make a full recovery. Xtreme Couture Management also released a statement.

“On Wednesday afternoon, October 23, Randy “The Natural” Couture was admitted and treated for a heart attack at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, CA.

“During a workout at Randy’s LA training home Unbreakable Performance in West Hollywood, CA, Randy experienced discomfort in what he initially thought was an offset rib or vertebrae. He tried working on a roller to relieve the problem – but that was not successful. Incredibly, Randy finished the entire workout while likely having the beginnings of a heart attack. Shortly thereafter, he drove home and attempted to rest. When the radiating chest pain did not cease, he recognized something was wrong.

“He proceeded to walk multiple blocks to a nearby emergency room rather than battle Los Angeles traffic. Upon his arrival, after an EKG, the medical staff informed Randy he had a heart attack, and would require immediate surgery to resolve the issue.

“The surgery was successful. Randy is now out of intensive care, stable, in good spirits, and well on his way to a speedy and full recovery.”

