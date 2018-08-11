Randy Couture Praises ‘Brilliant’ Khabib Nurmagomedov

Randy Couture praises UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for his fighting style while talking about the upcoming showdown between the king of the 155 lb division and Conor McGregor.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is slated to challenge Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event.

Couture is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in the history of MMA as he is a three-time heavyweight and two-time light heavyweight UFC champion. He has been out of the fight game since 2011. His last fight came after suffering a KO loss to former light heavyweight champ Lyoto Machida. However, Couture still has an eye for talent.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie, Couture talked about Nurmagomedov and why he is such a favorite of the champion.

The reasons for that is due to Nurmagomedov not being a big trash talker and his grinding style of fighting.

“Not only does he not run his mouth and all the extracurricular stuff, but he’s got that grinding style that was kind of my forte,” Couture said. “So, I like the way he fights. Some people don’t like the way he fights – I think he’s brilliant. “I think he’s exactly the type of fighter that’s going to give Conor McGregor trouble. We’ve seen that a little bit with Chad Mendes. We saw it a little bit with Nate Diaz. That style that forces him to fight on the ground off his back potentially is a style that’s going to give him trouble.”

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.