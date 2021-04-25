Randy ‘Rude Boy’ Brown has just turned in a highlight-reel stoppage, and a rarity to boot. As the featured bout of the UFC 261 prelims, Brown managed to lock up an eye-catching one-armed rear-naked choke win over the Brazilian, Alex ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira.

Picking up three wins in his last four, the Spanish Town native dropped Oliveira with a heavy right hand, with referee, Dan Miragliotta offering the Brazilian a life line and a chance to survive. Giving up his back along the fence corner, Oliveira hand fought with Brown who managed to score one hook, before attempting to choke Oliveira with a single arm.

Locking up a rare one-armed rear-naked choke, Brown eventually pulled Oliveira to the canvas — wrapping up his sixth submission victory from thirteen professional wins.

Below, check out the highlights from Brown’s impressive submission win over Oliveira.

Rude Boy put the squeeze on him! 💪



Randy Brown taps out Alex Oliveira in the first round! 👋#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/bUNjyPwF6g — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 25, 2021