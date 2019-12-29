‘Rampage’ Jackson Vows To Return At 205lbs After Knockout Loss

Spread the word!













Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has vowed to return to light-heavyweight after losing via first round knockout to Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 237. The Russian heavyweight landed a perfect punch to send ‘Rampage’ face first to the canvas at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The 41-year-old enjoyed his best days at 205lbs and believes he can get back to that weight. ‘Rampage’ came in at a career high 265lbs for his fight against ‘The Last Emporer’ and it clearly hampered him in the fight. The former UFC champion looked slow and out of shape. He took his first KO loss in more than 14 years. Reflecting on his loss on social media Jackson said.

“Sorry guys we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, but you know what, I knew one of us was going to get knocked out,” Jackson said. “But I didn’t know it was going to be (expletive) me. But you know what? I ain’t mad, though. You win some, you lose some. You get paid for all. Y’all remember that.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Despite suffering such a tough loss ‘Rampage’ was in good spirits and determined to come back better than ever. The American admitted he felt like a ‘hippopotamus’ during the fight and said this would be his last fight at heavyweight.

“It’s all good – I’m not in a bad mood. I just know what I got to do. I got to get my damn weight down. I felt like a hippopotamus out there. But that’s my fault. No excuses. It’s all right. I’ll be back. But I ain’t coming back at heavyweight. I’ve got to lose this weight.”

Can Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson still make 205lbs at 41-years-old?