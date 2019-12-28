‘Rampage’ Jackson Comes In At Career High Weight For Bellator 237

Spread the word!













Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson weighed in for his fight Fedor Emelianenko earlier today. The former UFC light heavyweight champion hit the scales at a whopping 265lbs, whilst ‘The Last Emperor’ came in at 240.5lbs. This is the heaviest ‘Rampage’ has ever weighed, despite coming in over 240lbs for his last four fights. This won’t come as a surprise to most MMA fans, as the coach of ‘Rampage’, Sam Calvita revealed this was all part of the plan. Speaking to MMA Junkie, he said. “My idea for someone in a weight class is to bring them in as big and strong as they can. We’re going to bring him basically around 260. He’s a big man. He’s come such a tremendously long way.”

The 41-year-old ‘Rampage is coming off a win over long-time foe Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 206. Jackson finished his opponent in the second round to pick up his first win since beating Satoshi Ishii in 2016. He has called his fight with Fedor a special moment in MMA history ahead of their clash in Japan.

The Russian is currently on his final contract with Bellator who plan to take the heavyweight legend on a retirement tour. Fedor has refused to commit to his retirement though. Speaking to MMA Fighting, he said. “That’s what we discussed, that’s what we agreed on, but let’s see how I feel. Right now, the plan is just like Scott laid out, there’s gonna be three fights and it’s kind of a retirement tour, but when the tour is over let’s see how I feel, we’ll go from there.”

See below for the full weigh-in results from Bellator 237

Fedor Emelianenko (240.5) vs. Quinton Jackson (265)

Michael Chandler (160.7) vs. Sidney Outlaw (160.9) – 160-pound catchweight

Shinsho Anzai (172.9) vs. Michael Page (172) – 173-pound catchweight

Lorenz Larkin (173.5)* vs. Keita Nakamura (170.2)

Ilara Joanne (125.9) vs. Kana Watanabe (124.8)

Daron Cruickshank (155.1) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (157.8)*

Lorenz Larkin and Goiti Yamauchi each fined 20 percent of their purse for weight miss.