Rampage Jackson Responds To Those Who Suggest Fedor Emelianenko Fight Was Fixed

Spread the word!













There was a lot of talk coming out of Bellator 237 in Japan this past weekend suggesting that the fight between Fedor Emelianenko and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson was fixed.

Many watching didn’t believe that the punch Emelianenko landed on Jackson, that subsequently ended the fight, landed cleanly, and therefore, believed Jackson simply took a dive. Of course, there are also those who argue that the finish was a legitimate one, and even the slightest of touches, especially at heavyweight, can be deadly.

Jackson has now offered his take on the situation. Taking to his Instagram page, Jackson responded to those who believe he took a dive against the Russian legend, saying he’d never take part in a fixed fight.

“When that bag secured and the ladies waiting back in the room 😂💀🤦🏾‍♂️ @MKingRingo

@EntangledEntertainment (I’ll never do a fixed fight Fador won fair,i have to get my weight down,that loss was on me.. non fighters need to 🤫) much love to my real fans,you win some lose some”

Shortly after the fight, Jackson attributed his poor performance to his weight, claiming he felt sluggish at heavyweight and plans to cut back down to light heavyweight for his next fight. It will be interesting to see how much Jackson’s performance improves if he returns to the division in which he once reigned as champion in the UFC.

What did you think of the finish between Jackson and Emelianenko?