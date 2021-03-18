MMA legend, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, has leaped to the defence of Hans Molenkamp who is currently under investigation by Monster Energy following several accusations Dominick Cruz made post-fight at UFC 259.

Cruz was fresh off his first win since 2016 when he called out Molenkamp.

The former bantamweight champion picked up a split decision victory against 135lb prospect, Casey Kenney.

‘The Dominator’ proposed a charity fight with the Monster employee who he claims has been using sponsorship deals to gain personal favours from MMA’s biggest stars.

“Look at my face, look at my body, I get beat to death for a living,” Cruz said. “So when you try to force me and you text me if I don’t comment on your page, if I don’t give you an interview, that you’re going to take what pays my bills? What are we doing? Monster sponsors me, not you.”

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, ‘Rampage’ defended Hans who has come under substantial criticism since Cruz called him out.

“I hang out with Hans when we do Monster shoots and things like,” Jackson said. “Hans will ask you, ‘Let’s do this sh*t for the Internet, for social media,’ but everybody does that now. If you’re a fighter or anything, and you’re hanging out with your peers or your people, people are going to ask you to do some sh*t.

Jackson believes Molenkamp would never threaten to take away sponsorship deals.

“No way will Hans ever ask people, ‘Do this post for me or you’re not going to get a sponsorship,’ That sh*t is f*cking stupid,” Rampage concluded.

