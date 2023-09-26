Headlining UFC Vegas 79 over the course of the last weekend, lightweight Rafael Fiziev was forced into a second round TKO loss to Mateusz Gamrot due to an unfortunate knee injury – and has now confirmed a tear of his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament).

Fiziev, who took main event honors for the second time in his Octagon tenure, suffered his second consecutive loss over the course last weekend, dropping a TKO defeat to Polish contender, Gamrot, after he found himself on the wrong side of a close, majority decision defeat to former interim champion and BMF gold holder, Justin Gaethje back in March at UFC 286.

Rafael Fiziev confirms ACL tear suffered in UFC Vegas 79 clash

Now riding a two-fight losing streak for the first time in his professional career, following nose surgery last year, Tiger Muay Thai ace, Fiziev is now set for another extended period on the sidelines, after confirming an ACL tear suffered against Gamrot at the UFC Apex facility.

“My ACL said salam alaykum and ran off,” Rafael Fiziev posted on his official social media. “I will be back. I’m just sad because I had a very great camp, and I was ready to show my best kills.”

I’m sad because it happened only in the second round,” Rafael Fiziev explained. “We have plans, but God has different plans. His plan is always the best.”

Prior to his loss to former interim lightweight Gaethje, Fiziev had racked up notable Octagon triumphs over the likes of Marc Diakiese, Renato Moicano, Bobby Green, Brad Riddell, and his premiere headliner in the UFC, stopped former undisputed lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos with a fifth round KO win.

