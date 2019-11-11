Rafael dos Anjos Wants Conor McGregor Next

Spread the word!













Rafael dos Anjos has thrown his name into the hat to welcome Conor McGregor back to the Octagon.

McGregor is rumored to be returning in January, with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone being the frontrunner to fight “Notorious.” However, “RDA” recently took to Instagram to call McGregor out, saying he’s willing to fight the former “Champ Champ” at 170, 165, or 155 pounds.

“Don’t give this guy a tune up fight, give him real contender at 170 , 165 or 155. I’m in all the way”

McGregor and dos Anjos were initially scheduled to fight back in 2016. However, the Brazilian was forced to pull out due to an injury. In his place, Nate Diaz stepped in to fill that role, where Diaz would go on to win and become one of the sport’s biggest stars, handing McGregor the first loss of his UFC career.

Now, dos Anjos calls the 170-pound division home, and is a former interim title challenger. He currently finds himself having lost three of his last four fights. Leon Edwards bested him in his last outing via unanimous decision in July. It will be interesting to see what’s next for “RDA” given where the 35-year-old is in his career.

Would you like to see “RDA” take on McGregor next?