Vicente Luque snapped a two-fight losing skid on Saturday night, besting former lightweight world champion Rafael dos Anjos in the UFC Vegas 78 main event.

Through five rounds of intense back-and-forth action, dos Anjos attempted to put his exquisite grappling game to work, but somewhat of a surprise turn, it was Luque who dominated the bout, particularly in the clinch where his strength was on display throughout the 25-minute affair.

RDA appeared to hold an advantage on the feet when he opted to let his hands go, but dos Anjos only used the striking as a means to close the distance and initiate the clinch. That game plan continuously backfired as ‘The Silent Assassin’ was easily able to control the clinch and reverse position when needed. RDA began to show some urgency in the fifth round, but by then, Luque was in complete control and cruising toward an undeniable decision victory.

Official Result: Vicente Luque def. Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47).

With the victory, Luque moved to 15-5 inside the Octagon while his opponent, Rafael dos Anjos, fell to 21-13. RDA has now lost two of his last three while Luque has found the win column in five of his last seven scraps inside the Octagon.

Check Out Highlights From Rafael dos Anjos vs. Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 78 Below:

it’s about to go down Vicente Luque Vs Rafael Dos Anjos! who do you guys got? #UFCVegas78 pic.twitter.com/Ty9ziV9i4m — Emiliano (@Emilian77357715) August 13, 2023

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Dos Anjos #UFCVegas78 Vicente Luque v Rafael Dos Anjos RD 5 FINAL MINUTE 11 pic.twitter.com/curbtkAPTN — Just ripped a bong hit with my bear Ted (@stonedagainbro) August 13, 2023