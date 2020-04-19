Rafael dos Anjos Not Returning To Lightweight Unless It’s ‘Financially Worth The Effort’

Spread the word!













Don’t expect Rafael dos Anjos to return to lightweight unless he is compensated well.

The former lightweight champion hasn’t competed at 155 pounds since dropping a unanimous decision defeat to Tony Ferguson back in 2016. He has since moved up to welterweight where after a promising start, he is now 4-4 in the division and currently on a two-fight losing skid following his latest defeat to Michael Chiesa.

Like many have observed, Dos Anjos is too big for the lightweight division and not big enough for the welterweight division which is why a 165-pound division would be ideal for him. However, there are no plans for that division to be introduced so for now, he will have to stick to 170.

The only way he would return to 155 was if it was financially worth it.

“That possibility is small. If the UFC needed me to, I’d need about four months to lower my weight,” Dos Anjos told Ag Fight (via Bloody Elbow). “I would have to talk to the UFC and really think about it, because if I’m going to put my body under that level of stress again, it would have to be for a fight that would be financially worth the effort.

“… If they told me I would fight a guy and then fight for the belt right after, I could think about it. But some numbers would have to change, because it’s a big effort. Normally, people say I’m small, but my head has weight, my bones have weight. I used to be a lightweight when I was 30, but now I’m 35. It’s not that I’m old or fat, but as you mature, your body becomes heavier.”

Dos Anjos’ troubles making the 155-pound weight limit in the past are well-documented. Before losing his title to Eddie Alvarez, he notably revealed that he passed out for three minutes in the bathtub as he was attempting to cut weight.

For his sake, it would probably be better if he never fought at lightweight again, especially at 35 years of age.

