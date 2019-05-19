Rafael Dos Anjos Explains How Kevin Lee Helped Execute His Gameplan

Spread the word!













Rafael Dos Anjos wants to offer a thank you to former UFC lightweight title contender Kevin Lee for helping him execute his gameplan in their fight.

This welterweight bout served as the headliner for the UFC Rochester (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 10) event that took place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. In this bout, the former UFC lightweight champion was able to lock in an arm-triangle choke in the fourth round to win the fight.

Following the fight, RDA made it known that having a long fight was an advantage for him if he kept calm and followed the strategy he had in place.

“I think in a five-round fight I knew there would be an advantage for me,” Dos Anjos, who snapped a two-fight losing streak, told MMAJunkie. “And I just kept calm, kept following the strategy, using my experience, and I was able to get it done.”

It’s not all doom and gloom for Lee though, who made his welterweight debut in this fight. RDA believes his future at welterweight could be bright.

“Yeah, he’s tough,” dos Anjos said. “I think he can beat a lot of guys in there. But it takes a little time to make those little adjustments. He’s a tough guy. He’s strong, came strong in the first. He has welterweight strength.”