Rafael Dos Anjos questions Conor McGregor’s new shredded physique: “He’s out of USADA. Why is he out of the (testing) pool?”

With photos of Conor McGregor‘s shredded physique circulating the internet, Rafael Dos Anjos took the time to give his opinion on them and may have implied that ‘The Notorious’ could be on PEDs.

Rafael Dos Anjos returned to the winner’s circle after his fantastic performance at UFC Orlando. He faced wild brawler Bryan Barberena and ensured he would not be baited into the wild slugfests that Barberena is widely known for.

RDA secured a submission victory over Barberena in round two via rear naked choke. After the fight, the legend hopped on the microphone and called out none other than Conor McGregor. The two were supposed to fight way back in March of 2016, but a tragic injury forced RDA out of the scrap and was why Nate Diaz took his place to face ‘The Notorious’.

Rafael Dos Anjos speaks on Conor McGregor’s questionable new physique

During the post-fight press conference, RDA shared his thoughts about desiring a fight with McGregor, questioned his new physique, and objected to him being out of the USADA testing pool.

“Look at my resume; I’ve fought everybody. I think I’ve earned this fight. I will not ask UFC for extra crazy paydays, I just wanna have that fight. July works perfect for me, we’ll see what happens.” Dos Anjos said, (h/t via BJ PENN.com).

“He’s out of USADA. Why is he out of the pool?” RDA continued. “It looks like, his body looks so different. I’ve given him some time to get clear.”

RDA confirmed that if the two did fight, it would surely be at welterweight. While everybody would relish a fight with ‘The Notorious’, you could make a very compelling case as to why Dos Anjos deserves it. He’s fought every and anybody that the UFC saw fit to put in his path. He’s faced them fearlessly and never complained about his strength in the competition he’s been pitted against.

