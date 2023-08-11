Former undisputed lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos has slighted both the symbolic BMF title as well as competitors for the recently lofted championship, claiming that he likely doesn’t fit the criteria to compete for the belt – given his prior undisputed status.

dos Anjos, the current number nine ranked lightweight contender, is slated to make his Octagon return at UFC Vegas 78 later this weekend, taking on fellow Brazilian finisher, Vicente Luque in a headlining clash.

The Niteroi veteran made his most recent walk at UFC Fight Night Orlando back in December, returning to the winner’s enclosure with a second round neck crank submission win over Bryan Barberena in a welterweight division return, having previously dropped a fifth round KO loss to Rafael Fiziev in the pair’s lightweight main event.

Rafael dos Anjos appears to have taken a hit at the BMF title and its competitors

And ahead of his Octagon return against the returning, Luque this weekend, Brazilian veteran, dos Anjos has made a slight at the symbolic BMF title – currently held by former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje, pointing to the fact that he managed to strike undisputed gold in the UFC, and thus, doesn’t meet the requirements to compete for the symbolic spoils.



“I don’t think I make the requirements for that fight – to fight for the BMF [title],” Rafael dos Anjos told assembled media ahead of UFC Vegas 78. “I’m a former champion. I held the undisputed belt. Guys that fight for the belt never held a championship before.”

And striking undisputed lightweight gold in dominant fashion back in March 2015, the veteran dos Anjos turned in a one-sided unanimosud decision win over the defending, Anthony Pettis – which came before a stunning first round TKO win over two-time foe, Donald Cerrone in the Brazilian’s sole successful title defense in December of that year.

