Have you ever heard of a post-fight brawl leading to a sanctioned fight later on the same card? Well, thanks to the R3 Fighting Championship, you have now.

Seriously, we can’t make this stuff up. R3 Fighting Championship, an amateur fighting promotion based in Moscow, recently streamed a 28-fight card. Midway through the event, a massive brawl broke out, which included members from both fight corners and members of the audience. Thanks to Twitter user Grabaka_Hitman, footage of the brawl can be seen below.

Chaos at R3 Fighting Championship in Moscow. No idea what's going on, but these things happen in Russian MMA. pic.twitter.com/OKnUTa7Zho — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 26, 2021

Once R3 Fighting Championship regained control of the cage, the event continued. However, later in the card, the two instigators of the brawl, the gentleman in the black shirt and the gentleman in the blue shirt enter the cage, ready to fight. It appears that in between the card’s original fights, the promotion decided to add another fight to the card featuring the brawl instigators.

If this was happening in any other country I'd say it was fake but nope, these dudes are actually fighting right now. pic.twitter.com/u7Tu0yNyVw — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 26, 2021

As insane as it appears, this is real. Apparently, this is allowed in Russia as no one seems to be fazed at the turn of events. As we all know, no sanctioning body in the United States or the United Kingdom would permit this. Typically, in-cage brawls result in huge fines and lengthy suspensions, but that must not be the case in Russia.

The fight between the instigators was entertaining for the short time it lasted. Blue shirt instigator was able to secure a win via rear-naked choke in the first round.

Blue shirt wins by first round RNC. Only in Russia hahaha pic.twitter.com/O4HOawR97o — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 26, 2021

If this is something that happens regularly in the East, no wonder members of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s camp thought it was ok to start a brawl after the former champ’s victory over Conor McGregor.

Do you think that Western promotions should allow members of fighter camps to engage in actual fights on the card to settle disputes?