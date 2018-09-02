Quote: Conor McGregor Probably Sleeps Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor probably sleeps UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is a quote that came from one top contender while breaking down this fight. That top contender is Kevin Lee, who spoke about the upcoming fight at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event.

Lee picked up a TKO win in the fifth round over Edson Barboza in the main event of UFC Atlantic City (April 21, 2018). This event went down at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on FOX Sports 1.

Conor McGregor Probably Sleeps Khabib Nurmagomedov

Lee recently did an interview where he predicted that the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion would win this fight by KO. He elaborated on it where he noted that Nurmagomedov is not a finisher.

“I think Conor probably sleeps him,” Kevin Lee told Submission Radio in a recent interview. “You know, the more I think about it and the more I get closer to it, Conor’s probably gonna sleep him. Khabib uses the same entrances. He’s a monster on top, I’ll give him that. Not much of a finisher up there. He got to a spot like with Michael Johnson where he’s practically begging Mike, ‘just give up’, like, ‘I don’t know how to finish you, just give up for me’.” “He’s gotta do that round after round, after round, after round. And someone like Conor, you walk onto that left hand like how Khabib like to do, you know that’s a sleeper right there. So, more and more I’m pushing towards Conor, even though I’m not really liking the match-up for him. So, it’s a good fight.”

Staying Ready

Lee also made some headlines by stating that he is staying in fight shape in order to make 155-pounds. There’s a good reason for this as he wants to be the one that the UFC calls in case Khabib or McGregor pull out of the event at the last minute.

“I’m still gonna be staying ready, because now you’ve got four of the top lightweights. Three of those guys are pretty prone to pulling out,” he said (H/T to Bloody Elbow). “So I’m gonna stay sharp, I’m always gonna be training anyway. I’m just gonna keep my weight low and stay ready for any moment, because this is MMA. You never know what’s gonna happen. I match up really well with all those guys. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.