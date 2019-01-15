Quote: Cejudo Deserves 135-Pound Title Fight If Dillashaw Misses Weight

Henry Cejudo’s trainer Eric Albarracin believes the flyweight king deserves a bantamweight title fight if T.J. Dillashaw misses weight for their main event fight this Saturday (Jan. 19, 2019) night at UFC on ESPN+ 1.

Dillashaw will look to become a “double champ” as he takes on Cejudo for the 125-pound strap. However, “ Killashaw ” must first make weight. And if pictures really are worth 1,000 words then Dillashaw could be having a heck of a time cutting all that extra weight.

If Dillashaw does tip the scales north of the flyweight title fight limit (125 lbs) the title cannot change hands. However, Albarracin insists Cejudo will be fighting on Saturday regardless. And if Dillashaw does miss weight, Albarracin believes an immediate bantamweight title fight should await Cejudo.

“We’re fighting regardless,” said Albarracin on a recent edition of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I tell you what, if TJ don’t make weight, he better put his belt on the line. If TJ wants to come down and take Henry’s gold medal off his neck, if he don’t make weight, he better put his belt on the line. Last time I saw, Bantamweight is 126 to 135. So if he is 126, put your belt on the line.”

It should be noted that Dillashaw comes from a wrestling background where weight cutting is a prolific practice. On top of that “ Killashaw ” has never missed weight as a professional MMA fighter, and has indicated several times that he can make 125 pounds in his sleep.

Joseph Benavidez is on standby as the UFC’s plan B. He will be taking on Dustin Ortiz on the main card of the same event.