Pic: TJ Dillashaw Is Ripped For Move To Flyweight

UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw will compete for his second UFC title when he meets flyweight champ Henry Cejudo in the main event of January 19’s UFC on ESPN+1 from Brooklyn, New York.

It’s been a long time coming for ‘The Viper.’ He had long been linked to a potential 125-pound super fight with former longtime champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson. But that fight never materialized for one reason or another, as Johnson doubted Dillashaw could make the 125-pound flyweight title limit.

It seems those concerns have been resolved. A photo surfaced online of the bantamweight champ looking especially ripped heading into his flyweight debut. Check it out: