Anthony Pettis’ Coach Wants To Test His ‘Martial Arts Skills’ Against Wonderboy

A social media callout was the catalyst, and now a fight between Anthony Pettis and Stephen Thompson looks more and more likely as the days go by.

Thompson is known to have one of the more challenging styles to prepare for in the sport of MMA. That is, however, in the usual case. Pettis is not the typical fighter when it comes to karate; quite the opposite holds true.

Pettis will have a size disadvantage. The former lightweight champion has competed as low 145 pounds as recently as Dec. 2016. “Wonderboy” is a true welterweight and understands range and distance better than anyone in the division.

Playbook To Draw From

That being said, Pettis’ longtime coach Duke Roufus, who was in Tyron Woodley’s corner for his two title defenses against Thompson, believes he has both the “playbook and experience” should “Showtime” and “Wonderboy” meet in the Octagon. (via Instagram):

“One of my Favorite Pictures and Wins for @twooodley vs Wonder Boy because everyone said you couldn’t. I am grateful for my father teaching & coaching me Karate, Tae Kwon Do and old school PKA Full Contact Karate/American Kickboxing. I also competed in Sport Karate from age 6-18 years old along with numerous years of being a nationally ranked fighter. My 1st 4 years of Kickboxing Fights were under American Kickboxing Rules and my oldest brother Rick is one Of the greatest Champions ever in that rule Style. I am excited to test our Martial Arts Skill Sets @showtimepettis I got your back with the play book and experience”

Should Thompson welcome Pettis to the welterweight division, it would be “Wonderboy’s” first fight since suffering a questionable unanimous decision loss to Darren Till in May of last year.

Pettis is coming off of a wild “Fight of the Year” candidate with Tony Ferguson at UFC 229 in October of last year. The former WEC & UFC lightweight champ has gone a pedestrian 3-3 in his last six fights.