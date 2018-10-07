Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis Full Fight Video Highlights

Last night’s (Sat. October 6, 2018) UFC 229 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event absolutely stole the show.

Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis lived up to the hype, and then some. Ferguson came into the bout off rehab for a torn ACL. “El Cucuy” was able to get back into the Octagon in record time, as he suffered the injury in April. Before his fight with Pettis, Ferguson racked up a ridiculous 10-fight win streak.

Pettis had won two of his past four fights. The 31-year-old was seeking to pick up a huge win over Ferguson and get back into title contention. When Pettis and Ferguson were locked inside the cage, they certainly delivered.

Ferguson did some nice work right out the gate, keeping pressure and unleashing beautiful combos on Pettis. Eventually, Pettis fired back and was able to rock Ferguson for a moment, but a spinning counter from Ferguson cut Pettis badly. Both men survived the second round, however, Pettis suffered from a broken hand.

His corner made the decision to call the fight off, as they didn’t want to send him into a new round that crippled. Check out the full fight video highlights here: