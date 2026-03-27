One Fight at a Time: Beneil Dariush Seeks Redemption in Perth

Beneil Dariush heads into UFC Perth at a crossroads, pulled between the same hunger that once pushed him into title contention and the reality of a career that has absorbed hard setbacks in the past two years. The veteran lightweight is talking openly about chasing the top again, yet he is just as clear that everything now comes down to a single outing at a time, no grand plans, no guarantees.

The 36-year-old lightweight spent years as the division’s quiet nightmare, building an eight-fight unbeaten run that included clear wins over Drew Dober and Diego Ferreira, then a dominant showing against Tony Ferguson at UFC 262 that pushed him toward title contention. That surge stalled in 2023 when Charles Oliveira stopped him in the first round at UFC 289, a loss that snapped his momentum in a fight many viewed as a de facto title eliminator. Later that year, Arman Tsarukyan needed just 64 seconds to finish Dariush in Austin, a result that pushed him out of the immediate title picture and raised questions about what came next.

Beneil Dariush Heads to Perth at a Career Crossroads

Speaking to Mike Owens Media, Beneil Dariush said:

“If you’re not trying to prove yourself, if you’re not trying to prove you’re the best, what the heck are you doing trying to fight? I definitely want to get back to the top, but at the same time it’s a weird time in my life where it’s like, we’re gonna take things one fight at a time.” Source: RG.org

Against that backdrop, the move to UFC Perth feels like a make-or-break chapter rather than a victory lap. Originally paired with Manuel Torres for UFC 327 in Miami, Dariush saw that booking fall apart when Torres withdrew injured, leading Dana White to shift him to a Fight Night co-main event in Australia against rising local lightweight Quillan Salkilld. On paper, it reads like a step down in billing; in practice, it is a high-risk assignment against a hometown prospect with everything to gain and nothing to lose.

Mandatory Credit: Jay Anderson – Cageside Press

Dariush has framed this period of his career with unusual honesty: he still wants to climb back toward the top, but he is done talking about long streaks and multi-fight plans. “We’re gonna take things one fight at a time,” he explained, acknowledging that this stage is less about chasing hype and more about proving, again, that he belongs in the conversation at 155.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 14: Beneil Dariush of Iran poses on the scale during the UFC 322 ceremonial weigh-in at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The sentiment fits a veteran who has seen how quickly the division can move on; Arman Tsarukyan used their Austin main event to launch his own title push, while others like Islam Makhachev and Oliveira have already cycled through championship storylines.

UFC Perth is set to take place at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, with Dariush slated for a co-main event slot on the card. The event marks the promotion’s latest return to the city that previously hosted UFC 284, again drawing a packed local crowd and a strong contingent of traveling fans. For Dariush, it is a long-haul trip from his California base into a hostile time zone and environment, where the arena’s energy will lean heavily toward hometown favorite Quillan Salkilld, adding to the stakes of an already pivotal night.