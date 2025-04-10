UFC Veteran Explains Why The Punching Power of Diego Lopes Could be his Downfall at UFC 314

Former UFC lightweight star turned analyst, Din Thomas has claimed incoming vacant featherweight title chaser, Diego Lopes’ sheer power on the feet could lead to his downfall in his headliner against ex-champion, Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314.

Lopes, who features for the first time in a title fight since his debut in the promotion just two years ago, has ridden an impressive winning spree of five consecutive outings since his short-notice loss against Movsar Evloev in his first venture to the Octagon.

And last time out, the Brazilian dropped common-foe, Brian Ortega in the opening exchanges, before riding out a stunning unanimous decision victory over the course of three rounds at Noche UFC last September at The Las Vegas Sphere.

Diego Lopes warned against punching himself out in UFC 314 title fight

And priced as the sizeable underdog to topple Volkanovski this weekend at UFC 314, Lopes may pace himself out of the pairing with the Aussie with his sheer ability to hunt for the finish — according to ex-lightweight star, Thomas.

“Diego Lopes carries a lot of tension in his punches; it’s unnecessary tension, but it makes him hit really hard,” Thomas said during an interview with Laura Sanko. “Volkanovski is a five-round fighter—you know how I know? Because he’s defended his belt five times.

“Diego Lopes will wear himself out trying to hurt you and finish you—he has no filter for when to slow down,” Thomas explained.

Himself attempting to prevent a three-fight losing skid, Volkanovski most recently dropped a stunning second round knockout loss to soon-to-be former featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria last year.

That defeat came off the back of a first round high-kick knockout loss against current lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev in their short-notice rematch for the divisional crown.