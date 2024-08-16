From Protests to Podiums: The Enduring Legacy of Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat is not defined by her performance at the Olympics, instead, she has sparked a social movement that cannot be reversed. While she has inspired a nation with her success in international wrestling, Vinesh Phogat’s fight for justice is what illustrates her legacy.

Vinesh Phogat – International Wrestling

The Phogat sisters are famed in India for their wrestling success. Between them, they’ve collected 10 gold medals in the Commonwealth Games, plus a host of medals in the Asian Games and World Championships. Among them, they even have a top-ranked MMA fighter; Ritu Phogat. Also, a blockbuster movie was made in their honor that broke box office records. However, despite their incredible success, the sisters have yet to capture a medal in the Olympics.

Olympic Wrestling

Leading into the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, Vinesh Phogat was a favorite to capture a medal representing India. Having won top spots in the Asian and Commonwealth Games, she was a clear pick to take home some gear on the podium.

Shockingly, early in the tournament she defeated Yui Susaki; this was an incredible feat. Japan’s Susaki captured Olympic gold in 2020 and did not concede a single point that entire year. In fact, Susaki had remained unbeaten in a consecutive 24 international tournaments and sported a spotless 82-0 record.

Her first loss was delivered by Vinesh, who celebrated with tears in her eyes. It was a moment that changed the landscape of wrestling. Suddenly, the clear favorite had lost and a new hope had emerged. The Japanese-born athlete could not believe that this had happened, she said, “I didn’t know if it was real or not.”

With the nation of India behind her, Vinesh Phogat began a campaign for gold. She then won two more matches to qualify for the finals. Even the Indian Prime Minister Modi got behind Vinesh. In an interview, the national leader said, “Vinesh became the first Indian woman to reach the finals in wrestling, which is a matter of great pride for all of us.

But, her loss would not come on the mat instead it came on the scales. Despite working out all night, sweating, skipping, cutting her hair, and even donating blood, Vinesh was unable to make the weight limit. Thus, she was disqualified. India attempted to appeal this decision but was rejected. The Indian-born wrestler had enough, she declared her retirement from the sport, “My courage is broken, I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling, 2001-2024.”

No medal and a heartbreaking end for her and the Phogat family. However, if Vinesh Phogat never wrestles again a day in her life, her legacy is secure because she fought for something greater off the mats. Justice.

Vinesh Phogat – Protests and Sexual Assault

Women around the world have continuously had to suffer sexual assault at the hands of men who too often walk free. Especially in sports men have been able to use a position of power over women. Speaking to two-time Olympic medalist Kayla Harrison, she described her experiences of suffering sexual assault from those in power. Typically, it comes from those that students trust most. Kayla Harrison said:

Over 75 percent of cases involve well-known friends of the family: uncles, the coach, the neighbor, people that you know. And that’s a scary thing to think about as a parent. It’s terrifying, but unfortunately, it’s important that we do think about it … Why would you ever just hand over your kids to a coach, a tutor, or whoever it may be, and say, “Here, make my kid the next Gabby Douglas, make my kid the next Michael Phelps, make my kid a genius” We have to be really careful.

This is exactly what Vinesh Phogat looked to stop. Over the past two years, Vinesh has been the leader of protests marching against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and the president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Multiple women have come forward accusing Singh of sexual harassment. Adding that there was no oversight or accountability. This sparked major protests in India and the movement gained international attention. Her efforts have been part of a broader struggle for justice and change, emphasizing the importance of creating a supportive environment for women in sports.

Vinesh faced much backlash from those in power, the general public, and the police. Many women at these protests, including Vinesh, were detained by police and would often face physical confrontations. Of these, police have faced no repercussions. She also faced smear campaigns. Despite all this, she knew her fight was just and her will could not be broken.

In her own words, Vinesh Phogat said:

“”I have only felt a deep sense of humiliation since I mustered the courage to protest … It was the same disgusting pattern over and over again and I am among the victims.The fact that no one was listening to us forced me and others to start a public protest as we wanted the nation to know how top athletes were being mistreated “We wanted Singh to be dragged out of his home, but because he is a powerful man he is roaming around and we are being told to sit at home.”

Ultimately, the protests have succeeded. The IOC is looking to adjust its standards. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former leader of the WFI has been stripped of his position and will face Delhi court regarding the accusations. The court said:

“The allegations reveal a pattern of behavior of the accused who exploited his position of power to sexually assault and harass female wrestlers over several years … The allegations demonstrate that the offenses committed against the victims were not random but part of a continuous sequence of events, suggesting a premeditated strategy to assault vulnerable victims repeatedly over several years. The modus operandi is consistent i.e., the exploitation of power and opportunity to harass subordinates.”

The protests of Vinesh Phogat were harshly criticized but she stood her ground. It resulted in direct change. Nationally and internationally, these movements contributed to a larger conversation about women’s safety both in sports and in general. Vinesh Phogat and her fight for justice is a better legacy than a gold medal.