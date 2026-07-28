“I Have Not Cheated on Her in 6 Months.” Valter Walker Makes Wild Claim About His Relationship

Valter Walker made a proud admission about his personal life yesterday: he has not cheated on his wife, Valeria, in six months. Umm… good for him? Leave it to Valter Walker to treat that as something worth bragging about.

Valter Walker’s Background:

While Walker can lock down a leg at any time inside the cage, he may need to do a better job locking down his relationship. “The Clean Monster” in no way appears to be a fitting nickname for the budding contender.

Let’s acknowledge that there may be cultural differences at play here. However, after conducting a few basic Google searches, it appears that infidelity is heavily frowned upon in Walker’s native Brazil, as much as it is in America.

Valter’s half-brother, the UFC’s No. 12-ranked light heavyweight Johnny Walker, is also known for his flamboyant personality. Outside of the cage, however, Johnny’s life appears to be much calmer. Johnny married his wife, Tara, in 2022, and the pair now have two children: a son, Alan, and a newborn daughter, Fiadh. We obviously don’t have cameras following Johnny around at all times, but based on social media posts from both him and Tara, he appears to be a dedicated, faithful husband and father.

Valter Defends His Actions:

While both brothers are known for their antics inside the cage, it appears Valter lives the wilder life between fights. He’s previously stated that, at the start of his career, his focus was on partying, clubbing, and dating up to six women at once. It wasn’t until he joined the UFC and lost his promotional debut that Walker claims he found discipline and began taking training more seriously. Walker told his wife after Saturday’s fight that he would take her to Bali, Indonesia. However, because he’s broke, the two would apparently be “catching fish and picking coconuts” during the trip due to his financial situation.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear Walker is planning to change his ways permanently. While he proudly stated he hasn’t cheated on Valeria in six months, he also admitted he already has his eyes on his next adventure—a threesome.

Walker defended the idea by saying:

“It’s not cheating, brother. Not under any circumstances. You’re the man—you’re the alpha. You’re at the top of the food chain. Thanks to my wife for understanding my needs. That’s why I don’t cheat anymore. I told her, ‘These are my needs.’ Sometimes I need to let loose, you know? You get tired of eating chicken every day.”

💥👩🏼‍🦰 Walter Walker says he hasn’t cheated on his Russian wife, Valeria, for six months.



– What are your plans for the bonus? $100,000 is a lot of money.



Walter Walker: “Brother, until that bonus comes in, I’m basically broke. Yesterday I sat down with my wife and said, ‘Look, I… pic.twitter.com/FYdKkzRlsO — Full Mount MMA (@MMAFullMount) July 28, 2026

Now, who am I—a 22-year-old single college kid—to judge another man’s life choices? But the fact remains: Valter Walker comes across as a pretty horrendous partner, and his comments reflect a deeply misogynistic view of relationships.

Credit to Valeria for sticking by Walker despite seemingly being aware of his infidelity. Of course, it’s entirely possible the two have an open relationship, as not all the details of their marriage are public. At face value, though, Walker’s comments are undeniably a strange and bad look.

Inside the UFC:

Inside the cage, however, Walker has established himself as one of the UFC’s fastest-rising heavyweights. He has now won five consecutive fights in the first round, all by leg-lock submissions, including four heel hooks. No fighter in UFC history has ever recorded more than two consecutive leg-lock victories—never mind five. Furthermore, no heavyweight had ever earned more than one leg-lock submission victory in the promotion before Walker’s current streak.

Walker also became the first heavyweight in UFC history to win by calf slicer on Saturday, submitting Thomas Petersen in just 92 seconds. Currently ranked No. 13 in the division, Walker has quickly become one of the hottest rising contenders at heavyweight and will likely be matched up with a top-10 opponent in his next outing.