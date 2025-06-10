Renowned sports finance expert Rob Wilson has recently stated why he believes that YouTube influencer-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul. Will be involved in boxing for a longer time than many combat sports fans think or hope that he will be here for.

The leading financial expert in Rob Wilson said the following regarding the “problem child”:

“It feels like Jake Paul is growing, but he’s doing it in a much more careful manner. Pivoting perhaps from influencer to more legitimate boxing and business player in that market.”

“Promotion work gains credibility. A lot of people are kind of sitting up and taking note. Even while skepticism remains about why he’s doing what he’s doing, the revenue streams would suggest that he’s onto something and he’s here to stay for a little while yet.

“But what we also know is that if people make money very very quickly, it also runs out very very quickly. So, I think there’s something around generating a sustainable long-term plan with what he’s doing.

“So that we’re talking about him for the next 10 years rather than the next two.”

Wilson believes that Jake Paul has an extra ace up his sleeve that many combat sports fans don’t quite realize yet. As the Paul brothers, whether we like it or not, are pretty adept at staying relevant and excellent marketers, having crossovers in television, across various social media platforms, the WWE, boxing, and even, to a lesser extent, kickboxing.

Not only that, but the fact that the brothers have managed to stay relevant for over a decade now is a testament to not only their drawing power but also their staying power in pop and sports culture. So, Rob Wilson seems to be correct in his assessment.

Jake Paul is here to stay, and we don’t know for how long.

Regardless of what one may think of the morality of the Paul brothers. They are excellent entertainers and have helped grow their specific projects, with Jake Paul excelling in professional wrestling. Jake Paul is evolving his career as a competitor and promoter in professional boxing. It seems that Jake isn’t interested in just being a fighter but being a major player both in the ring and behind the scenes of the sport.

As for what it will lead to, time will only tell, but we can only hope for what is best for the sport.

All credit for the sources goes to the Action Network.