Piers Morgan Defends Himself to Tom Aspinall: ‘My Mom Likes Me’

Piers Morgan’s mom likes him, and that’s good enough.

There are plenty of reasons not to like the popular English podcast. For some, it’s as simple as his conservative-leaning politics. For others, it’s his blatant hypocrisy and child-like bullying of celebrities who don’t condone his manipulative interview tactics and twisting of facts as a tabloid journalist.

Recently, interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall had the chance to ask Morgan some hard-hitting questions of his own, like why nobody seems to like him.

“First question: I think you’re alright, but why does nobody like you?” Aspinall asked in a clip posted on his YouTube channel. “My mom likes me,” Morgan replied. “I’m like Marmite. You are the ‘love it or hate it.’ And if you don’t like Marmite, there’s something wrong with you.”

For those unfamiliar, Marmite is a sticky, dark brown paste with a distinctive salty taste that is typically spread on toast, crackers, or sandwiches. Though it’s most popular in the United Kingdom, you can get Marmite shipped directly to your door via Amazon.com.

Try it if you dare.

Will Tom Aspinall ever get to fight Jon Jones?

Tom Aspinall’s future in the heavyweight division is still up in the air as fans anxiously wait to find out whether or not undisputed titleholder Jon ‘Bones’ Jones’ will ever step into the Octagon with Aspinall to unify their two titles.

Following Jones’ big win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, ‘Bones’ left the door open for a potential clash between the two, but with him only fighting twice in the last five years, who knows when or if we’ll ever actually see the fight come to fruition.