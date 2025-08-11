Piers Morgan Changes Tune About Jake Paul’s Fake Fights After Threat of Legal Action

Piers Morgan backed down faster than a knife fight in a phone booth.

In June, Morgan hosted ‘The Problem Child’ on his TV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, just before Paul stepped back inside the boxing ring for a fight with ex-champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Things quickly went sideways between the two when Morgan questioned the legitimacy of Paul’s record and criticized him for fighting a 58-year-old Mike Tyson late last year.

Paul ultimately rage-quit the interview following a fiery back-and-forth.



After scoring an uninspiring decision win over Chavez Jr. days later, ‘The Problem Child’ declared that he would seek legal action against anyone claiming that his borderline freakshow fights were anything but legitimate.

Initially, Morgan doubled down on his skepticism, writing on X: “The fights are crap. Sue me!”

Fast forward one month, the Fox News host went online and issued a public apology to Paul for his insinuations of fight fixing.

“I posted a few weeks ago that Jake Paul’s boxing career has been ‘boring staged bullsh*t,'” Morgan posted on social media. “What I meant is that his fights have been predominantly against older, past-their-prime opponents, which may be lucrative for both sides, and may have entertainment value, but don’t reveal how he stacks up against currently ranked boxers and therefore are not a good look for the sport. “I did not intend to suggest that the outcome was predetermined and certainly didn’t mean to suggest anything illegal.”

Jake Paul reacts to ‘Peasant’ Piers Morgan’s ‘Apology’

It didn’t take long for Paul to react to Morgan’s comments.

“The first peasant that I sue gets on his knees and apologizes,” Paul wrote on Instagram. “Who am I suing next for lying on my name?”

After being relentlessly mocked online for walking back his criticism of Paul, Morgan attempted to save face, insisting that he was not apologizing for any of his prior comments, but simply offering clarification.