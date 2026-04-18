Ben Whittaker Lands Vicious One-Shot KO Against Braian Suarez in Round 1 – DAZN Boxing Highlights

Ben Whittaker wasted no time adding another highlight-reel knockout to his resume, spectacularly defeating Braian Suarez.

Headlining Saturday’s DAZN Boxing card at the Liverpool Arena in England, Whittaker came out exuding confidence from the opening bell. Moments later, we found out why.

Just past the one-minute mark of the opening round, Whittaker uncorked an ungodly overhand right that cracked Suarez upside the head and immediately sent him crashing to the canvas. The referee’s resulting 10-count was just a formality as it became immediately clear that Suarez would not be getting off the canvas.

Official Result: Ben Whittaker def. Braian Suarez via KO (right hook) at 2:24 of Round 1.

With the win, ‘The Surgeon’ improved his overall record to 11-0-1, with eight of those victories coming by way of knockout.

Check Out Highlights From Ben Whittaker vs. Braian Suarez:

Ben feeling it early 🔥#WhittakerSuarez | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/GeQRcqGc2Z — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 18, 2026

THE SURGEON ENDS THE NIGHT WITH A KO 😤#WhittakerSuarez | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/t8fyMinp4L — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 18, 2026

And still undefeated ✅#WhittakerSuarez | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/72AXDZL6ke — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 18, 2026