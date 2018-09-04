Pic: Is Georges St-Pierre Cutting Down To Lightweight?

Some evidence has arisen that may support Georges St-Pierre cutting down to lightweight.

The former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion has often teased a high-profile bout with the winner of UFC 229’s Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor. UFC President Dana White insists he’s not interested in it, but the dollar signs may be too hard to pass up.

St-Pierre has been out of action since he submitted Michael Bisping at last November’s UFC 217 from New York. He won the middleweight title but vacated it soon thereafter. “GSP” cited a bout with colitis due to the increased food intake he required to compete at 185 pounds. He’s since discussed returning at lightweight to win an unprecedented third belt, but nothing is confirmed.

Some evidence suggesting that may be true recently arose, however. St-Pierre posted a picture on Instagram of him looking decidedly smaller than the last time we saw him. Check it out:

St-Pierre simply looks like he’s lost a lot of weight since he last fought. Some of that could be because of his stomach ailment, yet he’s said he only wants to fight in only the biggest fights in order to make it worthwhile.

A fight with the winner of Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor is the obviously the biggest he could hope to book. It would tie up the UFC lightweight division even more after it only got back on track somewhat when Khabib won the vacated title at April’s UFC 223.

But in this era of money-focused super fights, there’s not much to support the theory that Endeavor would pass this up. And you know, Dana White said it wasn’t happening.

Stay tuned.