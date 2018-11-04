Pic: Conor McGregor Says He Smoked Marijuana With Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson hasn’t always had the best of things to say about Conor McGregor. However, it appears they’ve mended that bridge.

Much of the MMA world was fixated on last night’s UFC 230 from New York. But ‘The Notorious’ was busy living it up with ‘Iron Mike’ in Ireland this weekend. The MMA superstar posted a lengthy statement on his Instagram that he and Tyson met up at Helix in Dublin.

There, he and Tyson buried the hatchet and even supposedly ‘tasted’ some of Tyson’s own marijuana strain dubbed ‘KO Kush.’ McGregor also offered some respect and advice for the controversial boxing legend:

McGregor is currently awaiting the punishment for his part in the post-fight brawl at October 6’s UFC 229. He was submitted by current champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in his awaited return to the Octagon.

He and Khabib are scheduled to appear before the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) on December 10. Both are temporarily suspended until then.

But while the NSAC is keeping tabs on McGregor for the time being, his latest post on social media may pique attention from USADA as well.

At least McGregor is on good terms with ‘Iron Mike.’