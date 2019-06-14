Photos: Paige VanZant Shares Graphic Images Of Latest Arm Surgery

Spread the word!













UFC women’s flyweight Paige VanZant shared some graphic images of her right arm during and after the surgery.

Earlier this month, VanZant revealed she would have to go under the knife again after fracturing her arm earlier in the year during training. Initially, she was told surgery was not required. However, that was no longer the case as “12 Gauge” is now sidelined for approximately three months.

And on Thursday, VanZant posted gruesome images of her arm following the surgery where a metal bar was inserted.

“⚠️WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT⚠️ Chop chop!! All this and still itching for more😝” VanZant wrote as her caption.

The procedure comes over a year after she underwent another surgery for the same broken right arm in January 2018. As a result, she has only fought twice in the last 29 months.

With just one fight remaining on her contract, VanZant was initilly hoping to return in the summer. However, that is clearly no longer the case.