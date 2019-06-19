Paige VanZant Plans To Test Free Agency After 2019

Spread the word!













UFC women’s strawweight and flyweight competitor Paige VanZant plans on fighting out her current UFC deal.

VanZant is currently healing a nasty arm injury. However, when she returns to the Octagon, it will be the final fight on her UFC contract. Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” earlier this week (Mon. June 17, 2019), VanZant admitted she plans on fighting out her current deal and testing free agency after 2019:

“It is, yeah,” VanZant confirmed. “So, I have one fight left on my UFC contract. I am [planning on fighting it out]. For me, it’s more – I wanna prove my worth. And, obviously, with my arm injuries, I’ve had three surgeries in a row now.

“Even though I am so popular, I guess, I’ve been doing amazing things outside of the UFC – Sports Illustrated, Dancing With The Stars, all these amazing things – I want to show I’m a huge player in this division or a huge player in the UFC. I think it’s gonna take one more fight to prove that.

“And, more than anything, I’m just focused on getting back in the cage. I don’t want to put any pressure on myself or any stress behind anything, I just want to fight.”

The 25-year-old recently snapped a two-fight losing streak against the likes of Michelle Waterson and Jessica-Rose Clark. VanZant defeated Rachael Ostovich via second-round submission in January. She was expected to make her return at UFC 236 in April, but, unfortunately, “PVZ’s” arm injury forced her to withdraw. Now, VanZant is aiming for a late 2019 return to action.