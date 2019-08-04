Photo: Robbie Lawler Looking Banged Up After UFC Newark Loss To Colby Covington

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. August 3, 2019) Robbie Lawler was defeated in the main event of UFC Newark.

“Ruthless” was bested by Colby Covington over the course of five rounds with a relentless pressure of both wrestling and striking. Now, Covington will likely challenge Kamaru Usman next for the welterweight championship. After the UFC Newark event, Lawler spoke to reporters to discuss the bout.

He was looking really banged up after the contest. Check out a photo here:

Robbie Lawler came to speak to the media backstage and was definitely wearing that fight. He was nothing but class. Gave all respect to Colby Covington. #UFCNewark pic.twitter.com/jeY92DQZcM — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) August 3, 2019

Lawler is on a three-fight losing streak at the moment to names such as Rafael dos Anjos, Ben Askren, and now Covington. As for “Chaos,” he is now the likely next challenger for Kamaru Usman’s welterweight championship. In fact, they came face-to-face on the ESPN+ post-fight show, and things got heated.

Covington is on a seven-fight win streak at the moment and is a former interim 170-pound champion. He is hoping to hand Usman the first loss of his UFC tenure. “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” last outing resulted in a title victory after he dominated Tyron Woodley for five rounds at UFC 235 in March. Both men have fairly similar styles, so it will be interesting to see how things play out between them inside the Octagon.

What did you think about Lawler’s performance against Covington in Newark?