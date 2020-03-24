Paige VanZant Says She Is Ready To Return To Fighting

Jordan Ellis
Paige VanZant
Popular flyweight fighter Paige VanZant has announced she is ready to return to fighting after having the cast on her arm removed.

The 25-year-old hasn’t fought since beating Rachael Ostovich by submission in January 2019. A pre-existing arm injury was made worse during the fight and has kept her out ever since. Multiple comeback attempts have been made but VanZant has suffered setbacks with the injury which has resulted in extra surgeries.

‘PVZ’ was supposed to make her long-awaited comeback earlier this month at UFC Brasilia against Amanda Ribas. Unfortunately, she was forced out of the fight again due to the persistent arm injury. Announcing her withdrawal on social media, VanZant said.

“I am not going anywhere, I am only 25 years old and I am a gangster fighter. I will be making my UFC return in May. God just wanted me to have a little more patience. Send me some good vibes #fanzants I could use some love.”

You know that Japanese proverb “Fall seven times, stand up eight.” Well my story is break your arm three times, keep fighting four. Anyone could choose to give up here, it would be the easiest thing to do. But to hold it together when everyone else would understand if you fell apart, that’s true strength. Yes I fractured my arm again. No this isn’t the end of my story. This is a very small fracture and will only take 6-8 weeks to heal. My Dr. said I will be back ready to take a fight in May. This is the second time I broke through a screw hole where my plate in my arm is, third break in a third spot. I know I need to adjust my training now that I have a permanent plate and screws in there. I will make those adjustments and I will return successfully just as I have before. I am not going anywhere, I am only 25 years old and I am a gangster fighter. I will be making my UFC return in May. God just wanted me to have a little more patience. Send me some good vibes #fanzants I could use some love 💗

Just a couple of weeks on from her supposed fight date, VanZant is now ready to get back at it again. Today she has had her cast removed and told her followers on social media she’s ready to fight as soon as possible.

“CAST IS OFF 100%!!!! LET’S FREAKING GO!!!! Training is in full effect (in my garage with my husband) lol First thing first, let’s heal the world, after that I’m coming to fight. 👊🏻”

The unranked flyweight fighter is entering the final fight of her UFC contract. After which she has expressed a desire to explore free-agency and could well join husband Austin Vanderford in signing with Bellator. However, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it remains unclear when VanZant or any other fighter will be able to get a fight date.

Who should Pagie VanZant fight after her return from injury?

