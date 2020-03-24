Paige VanZant Says She Is Ready To Return To Fighting

Spread the word!













Popular flyweight fighter Paige VanZant has announced she is ready to return to fighting after having the cast on her arm removed.

The 25-year-old hasn’t fought since beating Rachael Ostovich by submission in January 2019. A pre-existing arm injury was made worse during the fight and has kept her out ever since. Multiple comeback attempts have been made but VanZant has suffered setbacks with the injury which has resulted in extra surgeries.

‘PVZ’ was supposed to make her long-awaited comeback earlier this month at UFC Brasilia against Amanda Ribas. Unfortunately, she was forced out of the fight again due to the persistent arm injury. Announcing her withdrawal on social media, VanZant said.

“I am not going anywhere, I am only 25 years old and I am a gangster fighter. I will be making my UFC return in May. God just wanted me to have a little more patience. Send me some good vibes #fanzants I could use some love.”

Just a couple of weeks on from her supposed fight date, VanZant is now ready to get back at it again. Today she has had her cast removed and told her followers on social media she’s ready to fight as soon as possible.

“CAST IS OFF 100%!!!! LET’S FREAKING GO!!!! Training is in full effect (in my garage with my husband) lol First thing first, let’s heal the world, after that I’m coming to fight. 👊🏻”

The unranked flyweight fighter is entering the final fight of her UFC contract. After which she has expressed a desire to explore free-agency and could well join husband Austin Vanderford in signing with Bellator. However, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it remains unclear when VanZant or any other fighter will be able to get a fight date.

Who should Pagie VanZant fight after her return from injury?