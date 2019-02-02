Photo: Official UFC 235 Poster Released

The official UFC 235 poster has been released by the Las Vegas-based promotion. And it’s a good one to end the year off right.

For years now, posters have been something that fight fans look forward to seeing. The reason for that is due to it being the first major promotional material sent out by the promotion.

Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the UFC light heavyweight title will headline this show. Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title is slated to co-headline. Rounding out the five bout main card is Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler, Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz, and Diego Sanchez vs. Mickey Gall.

The UFC 235 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion recently unveiled the poster for the show, which you can see here:

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass. The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks.

Updated UFC 235 Card

Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith



Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman



Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler



Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz



Diego Sanchez vs. Mickey Gall



Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Jeremy Stephens



Polyana Viana vs. Hannah Cifers



Ovince Saint Preux vs. Misha Cirkunov



Alejandro Perez vs. Yadong Song



Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang



Gina Mazany vs. Macy Chiasson

