Photo: Jose Aldo Is Absolutely Ripped Heading Into UFC 237

Legendary former UFC champion Jose Aldo will meet Alexander Volkanovski in a pivotal affair on the main card of this weekend’s (Sat., May 11, 2019) UFC 237 from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It’s a clash of two fighters who arguably possess the most momentum in the talented UFC 145-pound arena. Aldo has demolished Renato Moicano and Jeremy Stephens in back-to-back bouts. His opponent Volkanovski has won an incredible 16 straight fights, including all six of his UFC matches. “The Great” was last seen finishing Aldo’s former rival Chad Mendes at UFC 232 last December.

So Aldo has his work cut out for him in a big way in order to end his career with one last title shot. He’s looking ready for the task, especially physically. The UFC posted a photo of the former champ looking especially ripped on their Instagram this week.

Check it out right here: