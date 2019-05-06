UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade Full Fight Card

Spread the word!













The UFC returns with a new event this weekend with their upcoming UFC 237 show.

The UFC 237 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass, at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade for the UFC women’s strawweight title will serve as the headliner. Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.

The UFC women’s strawweight champion is preparing for her return after two fights against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Their first fight went down in November 2017 at UFC 217 where Namajunas won with a first-round knockout. Their second fight went down at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event in April that saw Namajunas win by decision.

On the flip side, Andrade (19-6) is riding a three-fight win streak as she holds wins over Claudia Gadelha and Tecia Torres. Andrade has also fought Jedrzejczyk for the strawweight title and was defeated via unanimous decision at UFC 211 in May 2017.

Her latest fight came against former title contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz by first round KO. This fight took place at UFC 228 event on September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Jose Aldo vs. Alex Volkanovski in a featherweight bout, Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli in a welterweight bout, and Diego Ferreira vs. Francisco Trinaldo in a lightweight bout.

The Card

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade – for strawweight title

Middleweight bout: Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva

Featherweight bout: Jose Aldo vs. Alex Volkanovski

Welterweight bout: Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli

Lightweight bout: Diego Ferreira vs. Francisco Trinaldo

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight bout: Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann

Lightweight bout: Kurt Holobaugh vs. Thiago Moises

Women’s bantamweight bout: Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia

Lightweight bout: Clay Guida vs. B.J. Penn

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Women’s flyweight bout: Luana Carolina vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Welterweight bout: Warlley Alves vs. Sergio Moraes

Bantamweight bout: Raoni Barcelos vs. Carlos Quiroz

Women’s bantamweight bout: Talita Bernardo vs. Melissa Gatto